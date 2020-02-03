On the morning after the 73rd EE British Academy Film Awards – which saw 1917 walk away with seven awards – certain media outlets fell over themselves to be the first in naming and shaming the event’s “worst dressed” women.

“Red carpet catastrophes!” declared one tabloid, alongside a picture montage of what they deemed to be “sartorial slip-ups”. Another publication listed off “red carpet disasters” in a photo gallery, snarkily noting that “cleavage was a theme for some tonight”, while a global outlet went one step further and pitched the night’s “fashion hits and misses” against one another.

One site even decided to get personal, choosing to name and thoroughly shame their “worst offender” in their headline. “Charlie’s Angel actor Ella Balinska leads the worst dressed stars at the BAFTAs as she braves the cold in a frilly floral ensemble,” they wrote.

Right. Is anyone else bored yet?