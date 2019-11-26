“I think all of this surrounds a conversation that I was having in a very joking manner when asked ‘How do I deal with parenting in this day and age?’” he said. “From a place of truth, I began to embellish and exaggerate. And I think that a lot people took it extremely literal.”

“Let me go set this record straight: I never said I was in any exam room – that is an assumption; that is a falsity. I never said that it was being done present day, as an 18-year-old, and I never said that her mother wasn’t present. Her mom was present every time,” he explained.

While Deyjah had “no objection” at the time to his accompanying her to her gynaecology appointments, the rapper said she “had a problem” after he went public with the matter. “I understand it, and I am incredibly apologetic to her,” he said. “She understands my intentions and she knows who I am, who I’ve always been.”