Witherspoon’s rejection of another Friends stint is not the only surprise news to come out of the show this week.

On Thursday, Freddie Prinze Jr. revealed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that he was never supposed to take on the guest star role as Sandy, Rachel and Ross’s “manny”.

“That [part] was originally offered to Tom Hanks but he wasn’t gonna make it back from his film on time,” Prinze Jr. said. “And so my agent called me and said, ‘Do you want to be on Friends? And I said, ‘Yeah, I’ll do an episode of Friends. That’ll be great.’ He said, ‘Yeah, it shoots tomorrow.’ and I was like, ‘What?’ He said, ‘Yes, tomorrow so I’ll send you the script.’”

The actor said Schwimmer soothed his nerves about performing live, telling him: “You’ll have a ton of fun, don’t worry about a thing.”

Images: Getty