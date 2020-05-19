Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling join forces for Legally Blonde 3

Updated on 19 May 2020: Legally Blonde’s Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon) first breezed into our lives way back in 2001, dressed in a chic two-piece, and proceeded to smash the patriarchy in a very big way.

Proving that femininity, womanhood, and the colour pink are not mutually exclusive with intelligence, ambition, and determination, the tenacious young law student graduated from Harvard, moved on from the partner who didn’t respect her, and annihilated the creep who sexually harassed her in the workplace.

Better still, Elle refused to let any measure of sexism deter her from her goals – and made a big point of providing support and compassion to her fellow women.

Now, almost two decades since the OG film aired, Deadline has confirmed that Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor, co-creator of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, will be teaming up to write the screenplay for MGM’s Legally Blonde 3.