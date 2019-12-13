Reese Witherspoon just revealed the very dark side of her Legally Blonde audition

Legally Blonde is, without a doubt, one of the greatest films of the 00s. Elle Woods – the sorority girl who goes on to successfully study law at Harvard – is now considered a feminist icon. In fact, Woods reportedly caused a surge in female applicants to law school, inspired a 15,000 word dissertation and even helped one woman cope with her depression.

Reese Witherspoon, who played Elle, recently confirmed that there is a script for a Legally Blonde 3. It’s clearly a role that she adored playing, as she often positively refers back to it. Earlier this year, the actor shared photos of graduates who dressed as Woods at their ceremonies. She’s also previously revealed that women constantly tell her how the film influenced their careers.