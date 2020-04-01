Reese Witherspoon’s soothing advice videos will make lockdown so much easier
- Kayleigh Dray
What would Reese do, you ask? Her ‘Shine On At Home’ series has all the answers…
Reese Witherspoon may be a Hollywood star, but we’ve always felt like… well, like we could be best friends, if we met IRL. And that feeling was well and truly cemented when she launched her Shine On At Home series this week.
In a bid to “do her bit” during the coronavirus pandemic, without breaking lockdown guidelines, Witherspoon has decided to offer up some of the expert tips that have been helpful to her.
“I’ve been thinking about ways I can give back at this time,” Witherspoon said in an Instagram video to her followers.
“A couple of years ago I did this show called Shine On With Reese. It was on Netflix. It’s actually still on Netflix and it’s really good. I talked to experts in different fields that really inspire me.”
Witherspoon continued: “So as I was talking to different people I thought ‘what if I share some conversations that I’m having right now about how to deal with this time and share them with you guys.
“I’m talking to parenting experts. I’m talking to marriage counselors. People who counsel me about personal finances. People who just teach me fun, inspiring meals.
“I thought I would share some of these conversations with you guys and I hope you find them useful and maybe thought-provoking, or helpful.”
It wasn’t long before Witherspoon posted the first episode, and it was a humdinger.
Focusing on a subject that’s very dear to our hearts – gender stereotyping in the household – the episode featured NY Times’ bestselling author Eve Rodsky. As in, yes, the very same woman who wrote the Fair Play: A Game-Changing Solution for When You Have Too Much to Do (and More Life to Live).
“I’ve learned so much from Eve about how to have conversations with your partner about dividing household duties, how to adjust to homeschooling (three kids at home and two working parents is NO JOKE!) and what the “Dirty Dozen” bare minimum needs of every household are,” explained Witherspoon in her Instagram captions.
Check it out:
The video went down a storm with Witherspoon’s followers, who have flooded her feed with congratulatory messages.
“Thank you for your post,” one wrote. “This is very helpful. Struggling with homelife, so it helps. Keep up the hope and we will get through this.”
Another added: “I love this idea Reese, any little tips and nuggets of knowledge in all aspects of our lives can help right now. I have to say I’ve started to notice the smaller details and beauty in life at the moment!”
And still one more said: “Thank you so much for keeping us company with your posts and your stories while we’re in this terrible situation. Your kindness and your love is what we need right now.”
Keep doing what you’re doing, Witherspoon.
