Reese Witherspoon’s soothing advice videos will make lockdown so much easier

Reese Witherspoon may be a Hollywood star, but we’ve always felt like… well, like we could be best friends, if we met IRL. And that feeling was well and truly cemented when she launched her Shine On At Home series this week.

In a bid to “do her bit” during the coronavirus pandemic, without breaking lockdown guidelines, Witherspoon has decided to offer up some of the expert tips that have been helpful to her.

“I’ve been thinking about ways I can give back at this time,” Witherspoon said in an Instagram video to her followers.

“A couple of years ago I did this show called Shine On With Reese. It was on Netflix. It’s actually still on Netflix and it’s really good. I talked to experts in different fields that really inspire me.”