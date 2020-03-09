Reese Witherspoon is here to give David Attenborough a serious run for his money with her new nature documentary…

Is there anything better than having a new nature documentary to look forward to? Well, how about a feminist nature documentary narrated by Oscar-winning actor Reese Witherspoon? As previously reported by Stylist, scientists have proven that watching nature documentaries isn’t just a good way to broaden your mind: it can also make us significantly happier while also reducing our stress and anxiety.

With this thought in mind, we’re here to tell you that Witherspoon’s Fierce Queens is essential viewing. Here’s everything we know about the docuseries so far. What is Fierce Queens about? Deadline reports that the show is a “new nature series told from a fresh female perspective,” with its specific focus is on female animals. Think big cats, squids, wasps and humpback whales, to name but four. Is there a trailer for Fierce Queens yet? “Ask yourself one question,” Witherspoon asks in the trailer, which features the indomitable lyrics of Nelly Furtardo’s Maneater. “Why do they call it the animal kingdom when it’s clearly run by queens?” Check it out:

Who is the mastermind behind Fierce Queens? None other than Witherspoon herself. The actor has teamed up with the BBC to produce the series. How many episodes of Fierce Queens will there be? We’re not sure yet, but we do know one thing: episodes will be released in “bite-sized” 10 minute segments. Which feels incredibly manageable, doesn’t it? Particularly as common estimates of the attention span of healthy teenagers and adults range from 10 to 20 minutes max.

What channel will Fierce Queens be on? It’s set to air on Quibi, a reasonably new streaming service which specialises in short-form content. In fact, Quibi’s name stands for “quick bites” – and all shows on the platform clock in at under 10 minutes per episode. When is the launch date for Fierce Queens? Fierce Queens will premiere on Quibi’s US 6 April launch date. A UK launch date is still yet to be announced.

