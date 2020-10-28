The BBC press office tweeted about The Trials of Oscar Pistorius yesterday, in a caption that touted the series as “remarkable”.

But neither the trailer itself or the tweet mentioned Steenkamp at all, in a move that prompted a fierce backlash online as the hashtag #SayHerName rapidly picked up steam. Following a flood of complaints from domestic abuse survivors and campaigners, the BBC removed the trailer.

“We regret that the original trail did not refer to Reeva Steenkamp directly,” the corporation said in a statement. “We are aware of the upset it has caused, which was never the intention. We have removed the trail and it will be replaced by something more representative of the series, which examines in detail a number of complex issues connected to her murder.”