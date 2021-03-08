In 2019, Flavia, 30, who identifies as a lesbian, was targeted by the police in her home country of Uganda because of her sexuality. One autumn night, she and her partner of two years were enjoying time alone in a hotel room when the police stormed in and took them to the police station in Kampala, where she says they were separately interrogated, beaten, sexually abused, denied food, and had their money confiscated by officers.

As Flavia later discovered, a secret camera had been hidden in a lamp in their room, and her family had conspired with the police to help her get arrested because of her sexuality.

It’s a crime to be gay in Uganda, and those convicted of homosexual acts could be jailed for life. Members of the LGBTQ+ community are forced to hide their true identities and live under the radar or risk discrimination, violence and even potential death because of their sexual identity. Others, like Flavia, leave their home country and seek asylum abroad where it’s not a crime to be who they are.