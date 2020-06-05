Regina King recalls why her son’s driving lessons were different to those of his white friends

“You get to a place, especially when your children are at an age where they are looked at as adults, and the anger that they have – it just compounds, every time something like this happens”, she said. “[It’s] another moment that’s telling them they’re not worthy, they’re not valuable. Their lives aren’t valuable. Once they walk outside of the comfort of their home, the conversation shifts, every time.”

King added that “the conversation shifts” every time there’s a new story about police brutality because “you have to find a way to support their feelings and make sure that you are letting them know that you hear them and that you do mirror the same sentiment, but you don’t want them to do anything that’s going to put themselves in a situation that they may not come back home. They might not talk to you again. So it’s a constant conversation always.”