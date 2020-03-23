Remarkable Women Awards: Samira Ahmed wins Glass Ceiling Award

Stylist’s Remarkable Women Awards celebrates the incredible Samira Ahmed. 

Earlier this year, Samira Ahmed won the employment tribunal she brought against the BBC in a dispute over equal pay. According to Ahmed, the large pay gap between her and male presenter Jeremy Vine was down to discrimination on the basis of sex  (Ahmed received £440 per episode of Newswatch, while Vine was paid £3,000 an episode for Points of View). 

It was a victory for women everywhere. And that’s why Ahmed was awarded the Glass Ceiling award at the Remarkable Women Awards. 

Accepting her award, Ahmed told Stylist: “No woman should have to take her employer to tribunal. After trying to resolve unequal pay quietly and informally, I was left with no choice. 

“I was lucky to have the NUJ and an incredible legal team backing my case and a judge and tribunal panel who upheld the principle of equal pay for equal work. I also had male colleagues share pay information with me, proving equal pay is about men and women as allies, not rivals. 

“I was buoyed by support from colleagues, friends and the public. I owe everything to the politicians who campaigned for such a law. And the bravery and stamina of the women who have gone before me, from Ford Dagenham to the Glasgow council workers. 

“Thank you so much to Stylist and everyone who backed the cause of equal pay.”

Remarkable Women Awards 2020: full winners list

Sharon Horgan: Woman of the Year

Fearne Cotton: The Hope & Grace award for Mental Health Advocate

Waad Al-Kateab: The Remarkable Strength Award

Jorja Smith: Musician of the Year

Samira Ahmed: The Glass Ceiling Award

Margaret Atwood: Icon of the Year

Sinead Burke: Change-maker of the Year

Caroline Criado Perez: Equality Champion of the Year

Dina Asher-Smith: Sports Star of the Year

Adwoa Aboah: Mentor of the Year

Sian Clifford: Actor of the Year

Lizzie Carr: Inspiration of the Year

Remarkable Women Awards 2020

