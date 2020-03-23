Remarkable Women Awards: Samira Ahmed wins Glass Ceiling Award

It was a victory for women everywhere. And that’s why Ahmed was awarded the Glass Ceiling award at the Remarkable Women Awards.

Earlier this year, Samira Ahmed won the employment tribunal she brought against the BBC in a dispute over equal pay. According to Ahmed, the large pay gap between her and male presenter Jeremy Vine was down to discrimination on the basis of sex (Ahmed received £440 per episode of Newswatch, while Vine was paid £3,000 an episode for Points of View ).

Accepting her award, Ahmed told Stylist: “No woman should have to take her employer to tribunal. After trying to resolve unequal pay quietly and informally, I was left with no choice.

“I was lucky to have the NUJ and an incredible legal team backing my case and a judge and tribunal panel who upheld the principle of equal pay for equal work. I also had male colleagues share pay information with me, proving equal pay is about men and women as allies, not rivals.

“I was buoyed by support from colleagues, friends and the public. I owe everything to the politicians who campaigned for such a law. And the bravery and stamina of the women who have gone before me, from Ford Dagenham to the Glasgow council workers.

“Thank you so much to Stylist and everyone who backed the cause of equal pay.”