Interest in Reni Eddo-Lodge’s incredible book Why I’m No Longer Talking To White People About Race has skyrocketed this week in the wake of George Floyd’s murder.

In a push for justice for the 46-year-old African American man, who was killed by a white police officer earlier this week, people have taken to social media in their thousands to urge white people to educate themselves about the problem of systemic racism both in America and across the world.

As a result, people on social media have been sharing lists of books, films, TV shows and essays people can turn to learn more about this incredibly widespread problem. And one of the authors at the top of all these lists is, of course, Reni Eddo-Lodge.