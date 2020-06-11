Statistics from the Authors’ Licensing and Collecting Society reveal a shocking disparity between the number of white people and people of colour published in the UK; according to their most recent census, only 6% of authors published in the UK are people of colour.

A crowdfunding project launched last month to provide support for inclusive publishers in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic has now raised over £160,000 in an attempt to broaden the number of voices published in the UK.

Eddo-Lodge previously asked readers who had bought her book in the wake of George Floyd’s death to match the price they paid with a donation to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, which has been providing bail for protestors arrested during the Black Lives Matter demonstrations in the US.