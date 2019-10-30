Stylist Live Luxe 2019: 5 reasons you absolutely have to see Reni Eddo-Lodge at this year’s event

Reni Eddo-Lodge is joining us for this year’s Stylist Live Luxe. We’re very excited for many reasons, here are five of them.

Award-winning journalist, author and podcaster, Reni Eddo-Lodge is not short of accolades. Her debut non-fiction, Why I’m No Longer Talking to White People About Race became a top five Sunday Times Bestseller and won The British Book Awards Non-Fiction Narrative Book of the Year 2018 amongst many other awards. Why I’m No Longer Talking to White People About Race also topped a 2018 public poll by Academic Book Week, to be named the most influential book written by a woman. The book was reported to have received 12% of the public vote, besting titles including Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, Virginia Woolf’s A Room of One’s Own and Anne Frank’s The Diary of a Young Girl. Eddo-Lodge was one of the 10 cover stars we revisited to celebrate our tenth birthday and this November she’ll be back to talk at Stylist Live LUXE, following rave reviews of her discussions of race and racism at our 2017 event.

We’re busy getting ready for one of our biggest events of the year and having her name on the bill makes it that bit more exciting. If you need any more persuading on why you need to see this incredibly talented woman speak, here are five reasons why we love her:

1. She knows her stuff Reni Eddo-Lodge is a writer on race and gender issues, analysing how both affect our daily lives. She is a former contributing editor at Feminist Times, and she was a judge for the Woman’s Hour Power List, 2014.

2. Her book is life changing Why I’m No Longer Talking to White People About Race is a Sunday Times bestseller. It’s incredibly thought provoking and challenges many pre-established thoughts, including the common misperception the UK faces far less racial problems than in the US. She will have you thinking differently in a matter of minutes - “The mess we are living is a deliberate one. If it was created by people, it can be dismantled by people, and it can be rebuilt in a way that serves all, rather than a selfish, hoarding few.”

3. She’s an excellent journalist Reni Eddo-Lodge is an incredible talent and we aren’t the only ones who notice. The Guardian listed her as one of the 30 most exciting people under 30 in digital media, and she made it onto The Root’s 30 Black Viral Voices Under 30 list, too.

4. Her podcasts are brilliant Be sure to give her incredible podcast About Race with Reni Eddo-Lodge a listen. If you won’t take our word for it, it’s worth noting that the podcast was named one of the best podcasts of 2018 by British GQ and Wired.

5. She says it how it is Eddo-Lodge does not hold back on pointing out the social injustices she often experiences, and we love her for it.

