Thankfully, Rihanna was able to seek and obtain the help she needed at that time. In 2020, however, the ongoing coronavirus lockdown has had an unwelcome side-effect: many domestic violence victims have become isolated with their abusers.

As Rolling Stone reports, an estimated 90 people per week have been turned away from shelters in the LA area since the stay-at-home order began. However, the problem isn’t unique to Los Angeles: hotlines around the world have been lighting up with abuse reports.

In Spain, the emergency number for domestic violence received 18% more calls in the first two weeks of lockdown than in the same period a month earlier, reveals The New York Times. The French police, likewise, have reported a nationwide spike of about 30% in domestic violence. And, here in the UK, there has been a 25% rise in phone calls to the National Domestic Abuse Helpline in the lockdown, according to the support charity Refuge.

As such, the United Nations has since called upon all governments to take immediate action in combating the worldwide surge.

“I urge all governments to put women’s safety first as they respond to the pandemic,” Secretary General António Guterres wrote on Twitter.