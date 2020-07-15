Rihanna just reminded us to be less humble, be more RiRi

Rihanna is, without a shadow of a doubt, an absolute icon. Not only is she a hugely successful singer, but she’s also a fashion designer, actor, philanthropist, social media queen, founder of the Fenty empire, and successful businesswoman, too.

Best of all, though? RiRi knows all of this – and she’s not afraid to shout about her achievements, either.

Take, for instance, the recent Twitter furore over the upcoming launch of Fenty Skin.