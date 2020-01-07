Rihanna’s clap-back at pimple-fetishists heralds a new era of skin positivity

Rihanna plans on keeping it just as real in 2020, and we have her first selfie of the decade to prove it. The Fenty Beauty founder posted a makeup-free selfie to Instagram, sporting an au naturel complexion, right down to the blemish adorning her chin.

“First selfie of the year doe. #2020,” the superstar captioned the image, which has already garnered more than four million likes.

While most of her followers celebrated the stunning bare-faced look, one particular troll zeroed in on her spot. “Let me pop your pimple,” the fan commented, prompting a response from Rihanna herself: “Let her have her shine, PLEASE.”