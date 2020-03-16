Both in the media and in some corners of the internet, people are taking Wilkins’ diagnosis as the chance to point fingers at Wilson for being the source of his coronavirus infection. Wilkins mused as much, telling his television network that “we’re assuming this is from Rita.”

He then backtracked a little bit, saying: “It may not be. They’ve all said it could be anyone, anywhere, any time, such is the prevalence of this thing… I was having a chat to her and that’s probably my best guess as to what happened.”

But let’s crunch the numbers, shall we? Wilkins was diagnosed in a 24 hour period in which 37 new cases of coronavirus were declared in the state of New South Wales, which now has 171 cases since Monday.

Globally, that same 24 hour period saw the biggest increase in coronavirus deaths in the UK, with the death toll rising to 35. That same day some 232 new Covid-19 infections were confirmed in the UK, bringing the country’s total number of infected people to 1372. There are now approximately 175,235 people with coronavirus in the world and a death toll of 6,713.