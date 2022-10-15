Robbie Coltrane death: tributes paid to the beloved Harry Potter actor after he died aged 72
His Harry Potter co-stars paid tribute to “one of the funniest people” they had ever met.
Robbie Coltrane, best known for playing Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, died yesterday (14 October) aged 72. The award-winning actor was reported to have been in ill health for the past two years.
In a statement, his agent Belinda Wright confirmed the actor died in hospital near Falkirk in Scotland and described Coltrane as a “unique talent”, adding his role as Hagrid “brought joy to children and adults alike all over the world”.
“For me personally I shall remember him as an abidingly loyal client. As well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him.”
Coltrane also appeared in ITV detective drama Cracker and the James Bond films Goldeneye and The World Is Not Enough before being made an OBE in the 2006 New Year’s honours list for his services to drama. In 2011, he was awarded the Bafta Scotland Award for outstanding contribution to film.
Following his death, his Harry Potter co-stars paid tribute to “one of the funniest people” they had ever met.
“I’ve especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on Prisoner of Azkaban, when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up,” said Daniel Radcliffe in a statement.
“I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he’s passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man.”
Fellow Harry Potter star Emma Watson said: “Robbie, if I ever get to be so kind as you were to me on a film set I promise I’ll do it in your name and memory.”
On Instagram, her tribute said there was “no better Hagrid” and he “made it a joy to be Hermione”. “I’ll really miss your sweetness, your nicknames, your warmth, your laughs and your hugs,” she added.
Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon described Coltrane’s death as “very sad news”.
“He had such range and depth as an actor, from brilliant comedy to hard-edged drama. I think my favourite of all his roles was Fitz in Cracker,” she said. “Robbie Coltrane, Scottish entertainment legend – you will be hugely missed. RIP.”
Images: Getty