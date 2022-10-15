Robbie Coltrane, best known for playing Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, died yesterday (14 October) aged 72. The award-winning actor was reported to have been in ill health for the past two years.

In a statement, his agent Belinda Wright confirmed the actor died in hospital near Falkirk in Scotland and described Coltrane as a “unique talent”, adding his role as Hagrid “brought joy to children and adults alike all over the world”.

“For me personally I shall remember him as an abidingly loyal client. As well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him.”