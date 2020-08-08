A new documentary about Robin Williams will examine the final days of the actor’s life, while also putting a much-needed spotlight on men’s mental health and dementia.

Robin Williams played a big part in our formative years, starring in some of our most beloved childhood films. Mrs. Doubtfire, Aladdin, Jumanji and Hook are just a handful of his movies that continue to make us laugh and cry. And, of course, he is equally iconic in films such as Dead Poets Society and Good Will Hunting. So when news of Williams’s death broke in 2014, fans were left devastated.

The comedian, who died by suicide at the age of 63, had lived with depression and alcoholism. However, his widow Susan said “it was not depression that killed Robin”. He had in fact been living with a neurodegenerative disorder known as known as Lewy Body Dementia, which she says ultimately led to his death. Although tragic, it opened up important discussions about men’s mental health and dementia. And these issues are now being explored in a new documentary about the star.

Robin’s Wish will explore the final days of Williams’s life and investigate the neurodegenerative disorder that contributed to his death, as reported by Deadline. Co-written by Tylor Norwood and Scott Fitzloff, the documentary shows us a new side of Williams’s story as it sheds light on the tragedy, beauty and power behind a Hollywood legend. The film includes an exclusive interview with Susan, who says: “I am so proud of Robin’s Wish and want to thank everyone that contributed to the production and release of this film. “The full story of what happened to Robin was revealed during the making of the film – it holds the truth of what he and I had been searching for during the last year of his life.”

Robin's Wish: Susan Williams features in the new documentary.

She continues: “For so many, it was difficult to understand why Robin would go. When someone takes their own life, there is always more to it. This film is that more. “This is Robin’s story, it’s our story, and in some ways it’s a universal one — as we all understand what it means to search for answers, to experience love and loss and the power of healing that keeps us all going.” Watch the trailer for Robin’s Wish

As you can see from the trailer, it’s going to be an incredibly emotional but important watch. It shows what we can learn from his life and death while also celebrating his legacy. Explaining his decision to make the documentary, Norwood says: “It was in the spirit of completing the record and honouring Robin’s legacy that I made Robin’s Wish. “This is a moment for the world to look deeper into the inspiring character and harrowing lived experiences of a truly incredible man, someone who touched us all. “I want to thank everyone involved in the telling of this story. I hope we do some good in the world by bringing awareness to what Robin was going through, and his grace through it all.” You can find more help and information on men’s mental health on the Men’s Minds Matters website. Visit the Alzheimer’s Society website for more information on dementia with Lewy bodies. Robin’s Wish will be available on VOD and on digital from 1 September in America, but a UK release date is yet to be confirmed.

