Rose McGowan just expertly summed up the difference between flirting and harassment

The surge in conversations around consent and sexual harassment in recent years has raised important questions about how we define flirting in a #MeToo era.

There’s a clear line between behaviour that is playful and reciprocal, versus that which is unwelcome and invasive. And a spotlight on harassment has (rightly) prompted many people to re-assess their own attitudes when it comes to dating and social interactions more generally.

Now one of the leading voices in the #MeToo movement, Rose McGowan, has come forward with her own definition of the difference between flirting and harassment – and it is brilliantly simple.