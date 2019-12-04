It’s a sad truth that women’s bodies are still automatically under huge scrutiny in 2019. And if a woman in the public eye has a baby – well that’s just asking for those inevitable “pregnancy body” headlines, right?

Take Stacey Solomon, for example. After recently sharing a photo of herself with her baby son in a swimming pool, she was called her “brave” for “showing off” her “postpartum body” by fans and media outlets. Although the comments were no-doubt well-intentioned, the focus of the sweet picture should surely have been on her new son?

So, it’s little wonder that model, actor and businesswoman Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has revealed that she felt certain pressures about her body after giving birth to her son in 2017.