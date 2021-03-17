Accepting the next award for acting, Coel said: “What a privilege it is the be on the same list as Glenda Jackson and Daisy Edgar-Jones. We are in solidarity and I hope to work with you one day. But I want to dedicate this award to the darker of our gender, Black women, whose mothers are currently four times more likely to die in childbirth or pregnancy, who live under particularly cruel scrutiny by the media sometimes simply for not being white, whose vulnerability and tenderness is often overlooked simply for not being white.

Coel thanked “Black women who were visible” and who she “saw on screen or on stage”, including Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Wunmi Mosaku and Sharon Duncan-Brewster. She explained that, without them: “I would not enjoy this privilege, this right, to dance, fuck, cry, rage in front of the camera without giving a shit. Thank you.”