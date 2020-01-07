RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: The Vivienne reveals the hardest lesson she’s ever had to learn
Helen Bownass
Five Minute Philosopher is a weekly series in which Stylist gets profound with people we love. What will the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner make of our existential questions?
What is the meaning of life?
Loving, laughing and having a ball.
What is the difference between right and wrong?
Four drinks.
Where is your happy place?
In my husband’s arms [The Vivienne married longtime partner David Ludford at gay nightclub Heaven last month].
Nature or nurture?
Both. You can’t have one without the other.
Is it more important to be liked or respected?
Respected, I don’t care who likes me.
If you could be remembered for one thing what would it be?
Helping people with their addiction stories, that was pretty great. [The Vivienne made an emotional speech on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK about her previous four-year drug addiction.]
Who or what is your greatest love?
My husband and my dog Panda.
When did you last lie?
Yesterday, in bed, hungover.
Does the supernatural exist?
Yes. I’m a believer.
Are you fatalistic?
Yes. I think everything happens for a reason.
What is your greatest fear?
Failure. It’s part of what has made me work so hard.
Animals or babies?
I have to say animals, they create less mess.
What talent do you yearn for?
Celine [Dion]’s voice.
Do you like to be complimented?
No, I don’t take them well.
Do you have a high pain threshold?
Yes. I love getting tattooed!
What book do you recommend most to others?
The Power Of Now: A Guide to Spiritual Enlightenment by Eckhart Tolle.
Which lesson has been the hardest to learn?
When to say no.
What food sums up happiness?
Chips. English chips. Chunky fries.
What have you never understood?
Corsets over dresses.
What is the one thing you want to know before you die?
When I’m going to die, so I can do something really naughty just before it happens.
Are you scared of dying or what happens when you die?
Not really, I’ve had a BALL so far. Anything else is a bonus.
Quinoa or Quavers?
Quavers. They’re the ultimate snack food.
See The Vivienne at RuPaul’s DragCon UK, which takes place at Olympia London on 18 and 19 January. Tickets on sale now.
Photography: Jennifer Graylock