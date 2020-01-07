What is the meaning of life?

Loving, laughing and having a ball.

What is the difference between right and wrong?

Four drinks.

Where is your happy place?

In my husband’s arms [The Vivienne married longtime partner David Ludford at gay nightclub Heaven last month].

Nature or nurture?

Both. You can’t have one without the other.

Is it more important to be liked or respected?

Respected, I don’t care who likes me.

If you could be remembered for one thing what would it be?

Helping people with their addiction stories, that was pretty great. [The Vivienne made an emotional speech on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK about her previous four-year drug addiction.]

Who or what is your greatest love?

My husband and my dog Panda.