What is the meaning of life?

Love, being good to people, human connections. And animal connections.

What is the difference between right and wrong?

If you can live with yourself afterwards. If it feels right, you can get on with your life and be happy. If it feels wrong, you’re going to have to do something about it.

Where is your happy place?

In an art gallery. That’s my thing. I have a podcast, Talk Art, where I talk about art. It’s my absolute passion, outside of acting. I’m a visual person and I love that art is about people telling stories in their own way.