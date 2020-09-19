Ruth Bader Ginsburg may have been just 5ft tall but she was a towering giant in the world of women’s rights. The Supreme Court Judge – who died yesterday from cancer aged 87 – spent her life waging war on gender discrimination, with a steely ferocity and humour that earnt her the label “the notorious RBG”.

Turned down by 14 law firms after she graduated top in her class from Harvard and Columbia universities in 1950s, Ginsburg’s unbending resolve to smash glass ceilings was driven by first-hand experience.

It was no small battle but Ginsburg had grit: by 1976, she had argued six landmark gender equality cases before the Supreme Court, and won five of them. Suffice to say, the age-old arbiters of justice in that era (nearly all men) didn’t know what had hit them.