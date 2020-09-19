Ruth Bader Ginsburg tributes: world leaders and celebrities hail the rock star of feminism
Rest in power and peace: from Malala Yousafzai to Mindy Kaling, women are lining up to pay tribute to their greatest of sisters, Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
As the world comes to terms with the incalculable loss of Ruth Bader Ginsburg today, world leaders have joined feminist activists and Hollywood stars in paying tribute to one of gender equality’s most formidable voices.
The judge’s death from cancer yesterday is sad enough in its own right, but it also opens up a vacancy on the US Supreme Court at a critical moment for reproductive rights in America. With months to go to the November election, Donald Trump may well choose to use what could be his last few weeks in power to appoint an anti-abortion judge, effectively turning back the clock on America’s landmark Roe Vs. Wade ruling.
As Barack Obama used his tribute to Ginsburg as a call-to-action to honour her legacy with regards to abortion rights, Jennifer Lopez shared a personal memory of the Supreme Court Justice (“be the best you” she told J.Lo) and fellow feminist trailblazer Gloria Steinem urges us all to ask, “What would Ruth do?” in taking her fight forwards.
From Jacinda Ardern to Reese Witherspoon, come see the growing list of people who are saluting a warrior for womankind:
Malala Yousafzai
Hillary Clinton
Barack Obama
Jennifer Lopez
Kerry Washington
Reese Witherspoon
Jacinda Ardern
Gloria Steinem
Julia Roberts
Gal Gadot
Mindy Kaling
Yara Shahidi
Mariah Carey
Oprah Winfrey
