As the world comes to terms with the incalculable loss of Ruth Bader Ginsburg today, world leaders have joined feminist activists and Hollywood stars in paying tribute to one of gender equality’s most formidable voices.

The judge’s death from cancer yesterday is sad enough in its own right, but it also opens up a vacancy on the US Supreme Court at a critical moment for reproductive rights in America. With months to go to the November election, Donald Trump may well choose to use what could be his last few weeks in power to appoint an anti-abortion judge, effectively turning back the clock on America’s landmark Roe Vs. Wade ruling.