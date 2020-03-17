Food banks are among some of the organisations who have been impacted severely by the escalating coronavirus pandemic.

In both the US and the UK, food banks have seen their supplies dry up on account of widespread panic-buying, not to mention a decrease in volunteer staff, many of whom are now living in a time of social distancing and isolation. Some food banks have even been forced to close.

Celebrities have been stepping up, pledging to support food banks through this crisis. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, in particular, have led the way, pledging $1 million in donations to food banks to help them in their time of need.