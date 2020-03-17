Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds just made the most incredible donation to food banks
- Hannah-Rose Yee
- Published
Celebrities are banding together to support those in need during the coronavirus crisis.
Food banks are among some of the organisations who have been impacted severely by the escalating coronavirus pandemic.
In both the US and the UK, food banks have seen their supplies dry up on account of widespread panic-buying, not to mention a decrease in volunteer staff, many of whom are now living in a time of social distancing and isolation. Some food banks have even been forced to close.
Celebrities have been stepping up, pledging to support food banks through this crisis. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, in particular, have led the way, pledging $1 million in donations to food banks to help them in their time of need.
“I think we can all agree, Covid-19 is an asshole,” Reynolds wrote on Instagram, before directing his followers to food banks in the US and Canada that desperately need donations.
Also supporting food banks is Ben Affleck, who tweeted at his followers to help him with donations for food banks in the US.
“During this time, I’m thinking about our most vulnerable – children losing access to meals they rely on, friends and family who are facing job disruptions, the elderly, and low-income families. Join me in supporting Feeding America,” wrote Affleck.
In the UK, food banks feed some 1.6 million people around the country, all of whom rely on those supplies. In the US, the numbers are even greater: 49.1 million Americans live in “food insecure” households, which means that they don’t know when their next meal will be. Of that number, it equates to 33.3 million adults and 15.8 million children.
Some food banks in the UK are currently seeing a 25% decrease in donations since the escalation of the coronavirus pandemic, meaning that organisations are having to top up supplies with their own funds.
If you are in a position to help, consider donating what you can to food banks. In the US, head to feedingamerica.org and in the UK head to trusselltrust.org to find your local food bank and learn how you can help.
Images: Getty