Sadly, though, even if she had worn a bra it wouldn’t have made a difference to the online chatter. Women are damned if they do and damned if they don’t when it comes to their undergarments.

Wear a bra and you’ll see pearl-clutching headlines like the ones written about Meghan Markle when she dared to ‘reveal’ her bra strap at a wedding. Wear nipple covers and you’ll be subjected to sexist comments on social media, like Amanda Holden was last year. Simply have breasts and cleavage, as Brie Larson and Natalie Morales have, and you’ll be forced to defend yourself on social media.

The point is that we shouldn’t be talking about Aniston’s bra, or lack thereof, at all. We should be talking about the career-best work that Aniston is doing on The Morning Show. We should be talking about the scene in episode one when Aniston’s character confronts network executives – the only woman in a room full of men – and demands that they take her seriously. We should talk about when, just when goddamnit, we’re going to get the second season of The Morning Show back on screens.

Whether or not Aniston wore a bra to the SAG Awards is just about the least interesting thing about that awards ceremony.

What is interesting though, or should we say disappointing, is the fact that online commentators can’t seem to stop talking about Aniston’s nipples. Maybe those people would be happier if women such as Aniston dressed in shapeless sacks to hide their shameful bodies. If you’d like to get a glimpse of what that kind of world would look like, might we suggest watching The Handmaid’s Tale.