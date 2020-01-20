“Oh my god,” she said. “Thank you everyone!”

She continued: “I normally try and be spontaneous in these speeches but I don’t trust myself not to be bleeped out again so I’ve written something down.” Waller-Bridge went on to thank her agents, team and behind the scenes collaborators, before pausing to deliver her message.

“This is what I really wanted to say,” Waller-Bridge began. “The Fleabag team go home tomorrow, back to the UK. Except for Brett [Gelman], who you get to keep. Lucky things. I have to say from the bottom of our heart, thank you for being so supportive of our show on these shores. With all the chaos of the outfits and the interviews and the six pack that my makeup artist drew on me this evening. All the pre-drinks and after parties and all the amazing Hollywood-y things that happen here, it’s really easy to get distracted from the thing that has actually happened to us.”

“At some point it will all hit me and I’ll just go into a corner and have a good cry about it,” she added. “But tonight, we, the Fleabag gang from the UK will soak this up and celebrate with all of you amazing actors in a room that I never imagined I would ever be in. This whole thing really has been a dream and if I wake up tomorrow and discover it was just that, thank you. It’s been the most beautiful dream.”