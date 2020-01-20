Clifford added that Waller-Bridge, who she met at drama school 16 years ago, wrote the part of Claire specifically for her.

“We are very close collaborators,” she said. “We have a trust and a dialogue with each other and we definitely discuss things and we really value each other’s opinion… What she did in season two was… write to our strengths.”

When asked to account for the popularity of Fleabag, Clifford echoed Waller-Bridge’s comments, stating that the show’s success had been “a wild ride”.

“It was almost like there was a void that we didn’t know existed that Fleabag needed to fill in,” Clifford said. “It’s been crazy. We’re so happy to be here. This is our last awards ceremony… We’re just here to party and celebrity. It’s just been such a wild ride. We’re so happy.”

And as for that partying? Can you guess who might lead the Fleabag ’gang’ onto the dance floor? “Phoebe,” Clifford exclaimed. “Phoebe is the party starter.”