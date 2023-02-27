“He should be growing old like me”: Sally Field shares continued heartbreak over Robin Williams’s death at the SAG Awards
- Posted by
- Leah Sinclair
- Published
Field reminisced about making the 1993 film Mrs. Doubtfire with Williams and shared her love for and continued grief over the late star.
If there’s one film that brings about pure joy and nostalgia for many of us millennials, it’s Mrs Doubtfire.
The 1993 film has remained a staple part of my childhood, along with its stars Sally Field and the late Robin Williams. And as the film marks its 30-year anniversary, Field reflected on the movie and her friendship with Williams, who died by suicide in 2014 at the age of 63.
During the People & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live show for the SAG Awards, Field was asked what comes to her mind when reminiscing about the film.
“What you think about immediately is Robin. There isn’t a moment of it that’s not filled with my love and joy at being in his presence,” she said.
“I mean, Robin was Robin. He was everything he seemed to be: a generous, loving, sweet, geniusly talented man.”
The actor then opened up about her grief and how she wished Williams was still around.
“We all miss him,” she continued. “He should be growing old like me, for God’s sakes. I hate it that he isn’t here.”
The two played an estranged husband and wife duo in the film, which focused on Williams’s plan to pose as an older British woman so that his ex-wife (Field) would hire him as the nanny to their children.
Field’s comments came before the star was honoured with a lifetime achievement award at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.
During her speech, the actor reflected on her six-decade-long career, which has included her Emmy Award-winning portrayal of Nora Walker on Brothers & Sisters to notable film roles in Forrest Gump and Lincoln.
“I have been lucky enough to work on projects whose screenplays were so good that my hands shook the first time I read them. The process of owning them, understanding them, changed me. They opened and revealed parts of myself I would not have known otherwise. In all of these almost 60 years, there is not a day that I don’t feel quietly thrilled to call myself an actor. Thank you for this award from you, the people I most wanted respect from, actors.”
Images: Getty