The two played an estranged husband and wife duo in the film, which focused on Williams’s plan to pose as an older British woman so that his ex-wife (Field) would hire him as the nanny to their children.

Field’s comments came before the star was honoured with a lifetime achievement award at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

During her speech, the actor reflected on her six-decade-long career, which has included her Emmy Award-winning portrayal of Nora Walker on Brothers & Sisters to notable film roles in Forrest Gump and Lincoln.

“I have been lucky enough to work on projects whose screenplays were so good that my hands shook the first time I read them. The process of owning them, understanding them, changed me. They opened and revealed parts of myself I would not have known otherwise. In all of these almost 60 years, there is not a day that I don’t feel quietly thrilled to call myself an actor. Thank you for this award from you, the people I most wanted respect from, actors.”