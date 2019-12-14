One person who has continued to made headlines for protesting against climate change is legendary actor Jane Fonda. The Oscar-winner moved to Washington DC after vowing to participate in Fire Drill Friday climate change demonstrations on Capitol Hill every Friday until January. She has been arrested multiple times for doing this, but it has not stopped her keeping that promise.

Now, fellow award-winning and iconic actor Sally Field has joined Fonda in the protest – and she has also been arrested. Fire Drill Friday confirmed the news with a video on Friday (13 December).