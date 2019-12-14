Sally Field was just arrested for protesting with Jane Fonda – and she had this message
- Hollie Richardson
- Published
Actor Sally Field had a strong message for people before being arrested in Washington DC.
“Climate emergency” is the word of the year, Oxford Dictionaries confirmed last month. This is thanks to activist Greta Thunberg, who started a global protest by striking every Friday in Sweden. Her Global Climate Strike, which took place in September, saw record numbers of people join the protests. It’s clear that people are finally starting to take this crisis seriously – and are pushing leaders to realise the same
One person who has continued to made headlines for protesting against climate change is legendary actor Jane Fonda. The Oscar-winner moved to Washington DC after vowing to participate in Fire Drill Friday climate change demonstrations on Capitol Hill every Friday until January. She has been arrested multiple times for doing this, but it has not stopped her keeping that promise.
Now, fellow award-winning and iconic actor Sally Field has joined Fonda in the protest – and she has also been arrested. Fire Drill Friday confirmed the news with a video on Friday (13 December).
But Field gave a powerful speech before the arrest happened.
“I come with my heart and my voice. I am a mother. I am a grandmother. The time is now!” Field told the crowd.”
She continued: “We cannot sit back in our comfort zones on our couches, and wonder, ‘What can we do?’ We can get out. We can do something in the rain, whatever it takes. I’ve been learning. I have been trying to learn. I, like everyone else, feel this is such a big problem. How can we ever accomplish anything? But we can!”
Field has since shared videos of the events on her own social media, to a very positive response from fans.
Images: Getty