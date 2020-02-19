Salma Hayek brilliantly shuts down the troll who told her she had “too much Botox”

We can always rely on Salma Hayek to boost our confidence.

Like us, the star has absolutely no time for the toxic age-shaming that plagues Hollywood as much as it does the rest of the world. So whether she’s beating the body positivity drum during interviews or on her Instagram feed, there is no doubt about it: Hayek is our go-to girl for a healthy dose of self-love inspiration.

Take, for instance, the time she posted a photo on holiday in her bikini on the day before her last birthday, which she simply captioned: Yes, Tomorrow I turn 53. So!?” So what, indeed?