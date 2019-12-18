Demi Lovato, Beth Ditto and Tess Holliday have responded to Sam Smith’s “body issues” post

“Christmas time is upon us. This time of the year always triggers tricky body issues with me,” they wrote. “I love me some mince pies and all the trimmings, and I always find I gain a bit of weight during this time. I’m writing this out to you all, but also writing this for myself.

“Let’s make sure we remind our bodies during this time that no matter what weight we are, we are deserving of love and acceptance. Let’s love our fluctuating bodies. Look in that mirror and shower that reflection with Christmas kindness. Be super soft. It’s an everyday struggle for me. You aren’t alone xx.”

The response has been mostly positive, with many celebrities joining Smith in shutting down body shaming.