Demi Lovato, Beth Ditto and Tess Holliday have responded to Sam Smith’s “body issues” post
- Posted by
- Hollie Richardson
- Published
Sam Smith has shared a message about body shaming over Christmas, and many fans and celebrities are relating strongly to it.
Copious mince pies. Party food buffets. Endless turkey sandwiches. Foodie indulgences can seem inescapable over the Christmas period, and for many people this can lead to feeling guilty. But why do we feel bad just for treating ourselves a bit more than usual after a long, tough 12 months?
Sam Smith has perfectly articulated these “tricky body issues” that we experience over Christmas in a relatable Instagram post. They wrote about it alongside of a photograph of his own chest.
“Christmas time is upon us. This time of the year always triggers tricky body issues with me,” they wrote. “I love me some mince pies and all the trimmings, and I always find I gain a bit of weight during this time. I’m writing this out to you all, but also writing this for myself.
“Let’s make sure we remind our bodies during this time that no matter what weight we are, we are deserving of love and acceptance. Let’s love our fluctuating bodies. Look in that mirror and shower that reflection with Christmas kindness. Be super soft. It’s an everyday struggle for me. You aren’t alone xx.”
The response has been mostly positive, with many celebrities joining Smith in shutting down body shaming.
Singer Beth Ditto responded, writing: “I deserve alllllllll that cake!”
Jameela Jamila’s I Weigh account commented: “Yes!!!”
Actor Sam Clafin left a “cheers” emoji, while Natasha Bedingfield wrote “love you”.
Demi Lovato also thanked Smith for the post, signing off with: “Love you”.
And model Tess Holliday wrote: “Yes. This. Forever. You are beautiful and valid regardless of your size, and thank you for sharing this. (Oh and enjoy all the mince pies bb.)”
Fans have also thanked Smith for their relatable and important words.
One replied: “Thank you so much for being you. Your courage, in spite of the MANY haters out there, makes me want to live my truth so much.”
Another commented: “Preach honey, PREACH. I’m having like four Christmas dinners in a row so I definitely need the same mindset.”
Smith has opened up about their relationship with their body before. Earlier this year, they talked about “body trauma” in another Instagram post.
“In the past if I have ever done a photo shoot with so much as a t-shirt on, I have starved myself for weeks in advance and then picked and prodded at every picture and then normally taken the picture down,” they wrote.
“Yesterday I decided to fight the fuck back. Reclaim my body and stop trying to change this chest and these hips and these curves that my mum and dad made and love so unconditionally,” they continued.
“Some may take this as narcissistic and showing off but if you knew how much courage it took to do this and the body trauma I have experienced as a kid you wouldn’t think those things.”
Although Smith’s words can be hard to read, their lessons in self-love and body positivity are important – because, quite frankly, we’ve all had enough of body shaming.
Images: Getty