I’ve grown up surrounded by the LGBTQ+ community, from attending parades with the circle of women more like family than my parents’ friends, to going with them to gay clubs armed with borrowed ID long before my legal time. To witness the euphoria of people existing in a space constructed for them and their expression has always felt like an honour. Something I know to observe, but never co-opt.

As the heterosexual daughter of lesbians, I have been raised to use my privilege amplify the voices of those who do not possess the same power. I do so proudly. To be an ally is to first de-centre yourself and your feelings, to exist wholly in support to the marginalised.

I cannot begin to imagine the courage it takes to be visible in a world that tells you not to be.

The day I watched my parents become legal partners - the Marriage (Same Sex Couples) Act wouldn’t be passed until years later - was one of the happiest of my life. Under the sunshine of an August day, they proved once again how love is a force that unites.

Even just by being themselves, my parents changed the lives of my gay friends who turned to them for advice on how to come out to their own parents. They have taught the people around them to be open-minded and tolerant, and continue to exist authentically whether or not they are given approval.

Love is love, but I will argue to the hilt that theirs is one of the greatest. To be raised in it, built from it, is a blessing. Our family is my strength, a continued reminder to never let anyone or anything stop me from being exactly who I am.

Now, aged 22, I know a few people like me, and the world, slowly, seems to be becoming a more accepting place. Disney has openly gay characters, and high street shops even sell “for my two mums” Mother’s Day cards, solving my eternal struggle. Yet there is still so much the LGBTQ+ community are forced to to fight for. Violence towards trans people puts thousands of lives at risk every year. And it was only last week that the Supreme Court finally passed a law protecting gay people from being fired for their sexuality.

This pride month, and every day, we must use our privilege and lend our voices to show up for LGBTQ+ rights. I’ll be there, my two mums proudly at my side.