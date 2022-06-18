She’s known and loved for her iconic roles from The Blind Side to Miss Congeniality to Oceans 8, so when Sandra Bullock announced that she was taking a break from acting following the release of The Lost City, many fans were shocked.

Throughout her career, the Oscar-winning actress has starred in more than 50 films and, speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Bullock made an honest admission about the impact such constant work has had on her.

“I’m so burnt out. I’m so tired, and I’m not capable of making healthy, smart decisions and I know it,” she shared.