People

Sandra Bullock donates thousands of masks to “warrior” healthcare workers

Posted by
Anna Brech
Published
Sandra Bullock in profile

As hospitals all over the world grapple with a shortage of personal protective equipment, actor Sandra Bullock has done her bit to make a difference.

She was the cool kid of the 90s whom we all loved to love. And it seems that Sandra Bullock’s easygoing appeal is just as evident in real life as it was in films such as Speed, Miss Congeniality and While You Were Sleeping.

The Oscar-winning actor has joined a string of other celebrities in coronavirus support projects, by donating 6,000 surgical masks to a children’s hospital in downtown Los Angeles.

You may also like

Coronavirus charities: how to donate like Dolly Parton and make a real difference

The move was revealed in an Instagram post by her photographer boyfriend Bryan Randall. Although his channel is private, the photo of Bullock delivering supplies to the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles has since been shared across multiple media outlets and by fans on Twitter. 

In the caption, Randall says the donation move was inspired by Bullock’s children, Louis, 10, and eight-year-old Laila. They both made “thank you” signs that were displayed beside the huge boxes containing N95 masks, a particular type of respirator that filters at least 95% of airborne particles.

“Kids wanted to give masks. 6000 of them went to the warriors on the front lines in downtown LA,” Randall wrote in the caption. 

“Thank you Olivia at #adventistwhitememorial. Thank you Ricardo at #childrenshospitallosangeles… Louis and Lailas note could not have said it better.”

Referring to Bullock, who is pictured in the background of the photo wearing a face mask, he jokingly adds: “I’m not sure who that freak is in the background.”

You may also like

Coronavirus: how to volunteer for the NHS during the pandemic

A shortage of personal protective equipment has been a critical problem for healthcare workers battling the coronavirus outbreak at hospitals around the world.

Staff on the frontline of the crisis, including doctors, nurses and case workers, have been struggling with supply of masks, gloves and goggles. 

Some hospital staffers have had to resort to making their own protective gear out of vinyl sheets, foam, elastic and even snorkels.

Dolly Parton has also thrown her weight behind the coronavirus relief effort

The US currently has over 400,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, the highest in the world, so gestures such as that made by Bullock this week cannot have come at a more critical time. 

And The Blind Side star is not the only celebrity to have thrown her weight behind the coronavirus relief effort. Rihanna, Jay-Z, Miley Cyrus, George and Amal Clooney and Leonardo DiCaprio are just some in a long line of famous names who have donated money, food and medical equipment towards the crisis in recent weeks. 

At the beginning of this month, Dolly Parton also pledged $1million towards research for a Covid-19 cure, and encouraged “people that can afford it” to follow her lead with donations.

Images: Getty

Don’t miss out: sign up to the Stylist Daily email for a curated edit of brilliant content every day

Topics

Share this article

Author

Anna Brech

Anna Brech is a freelance journalist and former editor for stylist.co.uk. Her six-year stint on the site saw her develop a vociferous appetite for live Analytics, feminist opinion and good-quality gin in roughly equal measure. She enjoys writing across all areas of women’s lifestyle content but has a soft spot for books and escapist travel content.

Recommended by Anna Brech

Life

“Why am I so tearful?” How to avoid emotional exhaustion during lockdown

Feeling overwhelmed by all the coronavirus updates? You’re not alone.

Posted by
Lauren Geall
Published
Life

Coronavirus anxiety: cognitive therapist says one word can help ease your feelings

Use it to reframe how you feel about yourself and the world at large.

Posted by
Anna Brech
Published
Life

This viral hashtag reminds us teachers are coronavirus heroes, too

Show this to the next idiot who says teachers only do it “for the long holidays”.

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
People

Dolly Parton – icon and legend – just got us a little closer to a coronavirus vaccine

The Jolene singer knows exactly how celebs and billionaires can help during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
Life

Penguins got to tour an aquarium closed because of coronavirus, and the video is adorable

This is so cute.

Posted by
Hannah-Rose Yee
Published