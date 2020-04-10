Sandra Bullock donates thousands of masks to “warrior” healthcare workers
- Posted by
- Anna Brech
- Published
As hospitals all over the world grapple with a shortage of personal protective equipment, actor Sandra Bullock has done her bit to make a difference.
She was the cool kid of the 90s whom we all loved to love. And it seems that Sandra Bullock’s easygoing appeal is just as evident in real life as it was in films such as Speed, Miss Congeniality and While You Were Sleeping.
The Oscar-winning actor has joined a string of other celebrities in coronavirus support projects, by donating 6,000 surgical masks to a children’s hospital in downtown Los Angeles.
The move was revealed in an Instagram post by her photographer boyfriend Bryan Randall. Although his channel is private, the photo of Bullock delivering supplies to the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles has since been shared across multiple media outlets and by fans on Twitter.
In the caption, Randall says the donation move was inspired by Bullock’s children, Louis, 10, and eight-year-old Laila. They both made “thank you” signs that were displayed beside the huge boxes containing N95 masks, a particular type of respirator that filters at least 95% of airborne particles.
“Kids wanted to give masks. 6000 of them went to the warriors on the front lines in downtown LA,” Randall wrote in the caption.
“Thank you Olivia at #adventistwhitememorial. Thank you Ricardo at #childrenshospitallosangeles… Louis and Lailas note could not have said it better.”
Referring to Bullock, who is pictured in the background of the photo wearing a face mask, he jokingly adds: “I’m not sure who that freak is in the background.”
A shortage of personal protective equipment has been a critical problem for healthcare workers battling the coronavirus outbreak at hospitals around the world.
Staff on the frontline of the crisis, including doctors, nurses and case workers, have been struggling with supply of masks, gloves and goggles.
Some hospital staffers have had to resort to making their own protective gear out of vinyl sheets, foam, elastic and even snorkels.
The US currently has over 400,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, the highest in the world, so gestures such as that made by Bullock this week cannot have come at a more critical time.
And The Blind Side star is not the only celebrity to have thrown her weight behind the coronavirus relief effort. Rihanna, Jay-Z, Miley Cyrus, George and Amal Clooney and Leonardo DiCaprio are just some in a long line of famous names who have donated money, food and medical equipment towards the crisis in recent weeks.
At the beginning of this month, Dolly Parton also pledged $1million towards research for a Covid-19 cure, and encouraged “people that can afford it” to follow her lead with donations.
Images: Getty