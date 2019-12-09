Finland’s new prime minister Sanna Marin will become the world’s youngest PM when she is sworn in next week. But who is she, and what does she stand for?

Finland’s former transport minister Sanna Marin has been named the country’s new prime minister – and with it, claims the title of the world’s youngest prime minister at the age of 34. The new leader was elected after the Social Democrats leader, Antii Rinne, stepped down from the prime minister position. In her new role, Marin will lead a centre-left coalition made up of four other parties, all of which are led by women. Three out of four of those women are also under 35. “I have never thought about my age or gender,” Marin told reporters when asked questions about her age. “I think of the reasons I got into politics and those things for which we have won the trust of the electorate.”

While she is the third female prime minister in Finland’s history, Marin makes history on an international level by becoming the world’s youngest sitting prime minister, beating Ukraine’s 35-year-old Oleksiy Honcharuk and New Zealand’s 39-year-old Jacinda Ardern. But who is Sanna Marin, and what does she stand for?

Who is Sanna Marin?

Sanna Marin has risen quickly through the ranks of the Social Democrats party since she began her career in politics. At the age of 27 (in 2012), she was already head of a city administration, and in 2015, she secured her place in politics as an MP. She has also been transport and communications minister since June. Born in Helsinki, Marin grew up with her mother and her female partner, and has previously said that she felt “invisible” as a child because she wasn’t able to talk openly about her family.

Despite coming from a working-class household, Marin has said her mother has always been supportive of her and told her she could do anything she wanted. After school, she became the first person in her family to go to university. She gave birth to her first daughter, Emma, in 2018.

What does she stand for?

In her new role, Marin will guide a coalition made up of the Centre Party’s Katri Kulmuni, Left Alliance’s Li Andersson, Green League’s Maria Ohisalo and Anna-Maja Henriksson from the Swedish People’s Party of Finland. The coalition will continue the work they agreed in June, which includes a focus on major increases in public spending on welfare and infrastructure, and a pledge to make the country carbon neutral by 2035.

In one of her first tasks as prime minister, Marin will aim to re-establish the country’s confidence in her government, as she takes over in the middle of a 3-day wave of strikes. Speaking to reporters after winning the vote for leadership, she said the government had “a lot of work to do to rebuild trust”.

