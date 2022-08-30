Presenter Sarah Beeny has revealed that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer after finding a lump in her breast. The popular TV host said that while an initial mammogram didn’t show any signs of the disease, a biopsy confirmed it was cancer three weeks ago, and she encouraged women to trust their instincts when checking their breasts and pushing for a diagnosis.

Speaking to the Telegraph, Beeny admitted that she had “a little bit of a breakdown” after receiving the news in a hospital consultation room, but that she “knew” she was going to be diagnosed with cancer one day after losing her mum to the disease when she was 10 years old.

“The nurse was so sweet and they were really nice to me but I thought, ‘You don’t understand. I have waited 40 years to hear those words.’ I knew I was going to hear it one day,” she explained.