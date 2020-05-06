Sarah ‘Fergie’ Ferguson has been a favourite – by which we mean a target, obviously – of the tabloids ever since she and Andrew, Queen Elizabeth II’s second son, married in 1986.

They bullied the Duchess of York relentlessly over her hair, her fashion choices, and her weight, even going so far as to dub her the ‘Duchess of Pork’ in headlines. They criticised her for leaving her daughter, Princess Beatrice, at home in the UK as she joined Andrew on an official tour of Australia. They fabricated a feud between her and Princess Diana.

In early 1992, months after her and Andrew’s separation, a tabloid published invasive photos – taken with a long-lens camera, naturally – of her sharing an intimate moment with financial manager John Bryan as they holidayed together. And, even after her divorce was finalised, the scrutiny didn’t cease: all you need do is type ‘Fergie’ into Google to see the long string of so-called scandals attached to her name.