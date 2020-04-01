Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s “feud” expertly explained by Fergie

This seemingly relentless catfight narrative was addressed in VICE TV’s Meghan Markle: Escaping The Crown, in which a number of experts discussed the many factors leading to Meghan and Harry’s departure from the UK.

As Ash Sarkar, a journalist and lecturer, pointed out: “Everyone loves a cat fight, and it’s even better when one woman is the good princess and the embodiment of all that is righteous and virtuous in the world.

“By definition, the other one is the evil princess.”

It’s a narrative which Sarah Ferguson – who, like Meghan, saw herself constantly compared to and pitted against the late Princess Diana – knows all too well.

“Women, in particular, are constantly pitted against and compared with each other in a way that reminds me of how people tried to portray Diana and me all the time as rivals, which is something neither of us ever really felt,” she previously wrote in an emotional essay for Hello.

And now, in a new interview with Australian Women’s Weekly, Ferguson has addressed those trolls behind the Meghan and Kate feud rumours directly.