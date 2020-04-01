People

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s “feud” has been expertly explained by Sarah Ferguson

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s “feud” expertly explained by Fergie

Sarah Ferguson has a message for the trolls behind those tabloid headlines, and it’s one we all need to sit up and pay attention to.

Meghan Markle has, ever since the public first learned of her romance with Prince Harry in 2017, been vilified by certain members of the press.

While we don’t have time to go over all the awful tabloid headlines she’s been subjected to over the years, there’s been a key recurring theme: that Meghan “doesn’t get along” with her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton. That she has “driven the Duchess of Cambridge to tears” on multiple occasions. That the two women can “barely stand to be in the same room together”.

These “feud” reports are all based on speculation and rumours, of course, but the public has lapped them up all the same. Indeed, there are even those on social media tweeting about microscopic moments – such as a glance, a smile, a wave – between the two duchesses, and insisting that they’re “proof” of the women’s underlying hatred for one another.

You may also like

A comprehensive list of all the s**t Meghan Markle has taken from the British press and public

This seemingly relentless catfight narrative was addressed in VICE TV’s Meghan Markle: Escaping The Crown, in which a number of experts discussed the many factors leading to Meghan and Harry’s departure from the UK.

As Ash Sarkar, a journalist and lecturer, pointed out: “Everyone loves a cat fight, and it’s even better when one woman is the good princess and the embodiment of all that is righteous and virtuous in the world.

“By definition, the other one is the evil princess.”

It’s a narrative which Sarah Ferguson – who, like Meghan, saw herself constantly compared to and pitted against the late Princess Diana – knows all too well.

“Women, in particular, are constantly pitted against and compared with each other in a way that reminds me of how people tried to portray Diana and me all the time as rivals, which is something neither of us ever really felt,” she previously wrote in an emotional essay for Hello.

And now, in a new interview with Australian Women’s Weekly, Ferguson has addressed those trolls behind the Meghan and Kate feud rumours directly.

“Women are [increasingly] pitted against other women,” says Sarah Ferguson.
“Women are [increasingly] pitted against other women,” says Sarah Ferguson.

“Social media has become a sewer where people say things they wouldn’t dream of saying face-to-face,” says Ferguson. “Women are [increasingly] pitted against other women. Trolling online is vicious and hurtful. We have to stand against it.”

She continues: “Let’s all try to treat each other a little more gently and be kinder. Let’s all try to think before we post.

“Before starting an argument online, take a deep breath and try to respect someone else’s position. Where we see others behaving unacceptably, let’s call it out.

“It’s an old motto but a good one – if you can’t say anything nice, don’t say anything at all.”

You may also like

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle: the long history of women being demonised for marrying into the royal family

She’s right, of course. And, while we’ve said it before, we’ll say it again now: this toxic narrative – which suggests catfights are the rule, and trustworthy female friends “the exception” – needs to end. Because not only is it childish and unhelpful: it’s sexist, too.

As Sheryl Sandberg put it: “Women aren’t any meaner to women than men are to one another. Women are just expected to be nicer. We stereotype men as aggressive and women as kind. When women violate those stereotypes, we judge them harshly.”

So, before we share another story about a so-called feud, let’s stop and think for a moment. Do we need to peddle that bullshit, really? If we do, what message will it send about and to women? To impressionable young girls, even? 

Because, until we take responsibility for the stories we engage with, and the language we use on social media, the tabloid narrative will not change.

Don’t miss out: sign up to the Stylist Daily email for a curated edit of brilliant content every day

Images: Getty

Topics

Share this article

Author

Kayleigh Dray

Kayleigh Dray is Stylist’s digital editor-at-large. Her specialist topics include comic books, films, TV and feminism. On a weekend, you can usually find her drinking copious amounts of tea and playing boardgames with her friends.

Recommended by Kayleigh Dray

People

Caroline Flack inspired us to be kind. Why can’t we do that with Meghan?

We’re sick and tired of this relentless tabloid bullying.

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
People

A comprehensive list of all the s**t Meghan Markle has taken from the tabloids

It’s been abundantly clear from the start that the tabloids have a problem with the Duchess of Sussex.

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
Books

Meghan Markle: the true story of the royals who were subjected to witch hunts

The tradition of criticising women marrying into the Royal Family goes back centuries.

Posted by
Gemma Hollman
Published
People

“Meghan Markle vs Kate Middleton: the dark subtext to the tabloid headlines”

Our culture has long been obsessed with pitting women against one another. It’s boring, and it has to stop.

Posted by
Moya Crockett
Published
People

Yes, Meghan Markle somehow got dragged into the coronavirus coverage

We're surprised the tabloids haven't blamed her for starting Covid-19, quite frankly.

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
Stylist Daily