We are huge fans of Dublin Murders in the office, so much so that we have a dedicated WhatsApp group set up specifically so we can discuss theories. There is A LOT going on isn’t there?

It’s pretty confusing: you can miss so much when texting or even looking at your phone just once.

You have to stay focused to keep up, but then, I want to be challenged watching something, not drip fed, you know. Our brains aren’t equipped to focus that long anymore which is shocking.

It’s in the primetime BBC spot, so it’s a show everyone has been talking about. What attracted you to the story?

I read the script and I was just completely blown away by it. Sarah Phelps is so descriptive in her writing, it was like reading a novel.

As soon as I finished the first episode, I couldn’t wait to get my hands on more, so I bought the books. Luckily The Likeness (the second novel in Tana French’s Dublin Murder Squad series) came in first, it’s like it was like a dear diary for Cassie, so it was the best research I could have been handed. It tells you so much about who she is as a person and how she reacts. Like having a bible of Cassie.

What was the audition process like?

It was a funny process. After auditioning, I went away and was told I didn’t get it and I was heartbroken.

In my gut, I just really felt like, this is my part, I’m supposed to do this job, so I couldn’t really let it go. Usually, after an audition I’m grand and I don’t think about it again till I hear, but I couldn’t get this out of my head. When I was on holiday for my birthday, I was constantly refreshing IMDB to see who got the part. I couldn’t shake it off.

Then a week later after I got home, I got a call to say you’re back in. Which I was thrilled about.