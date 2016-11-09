Sarah Palin claims that Britain’s decision to Brexit paved the way for President Trump
Hayley Spencer
Published
Republican Sarah Palin sparked outrage by comparing decision to Brexit with Donald Trump’s presidential victory.
Sarah Palin has sparked outrage on the day that Donald Trump has been elected the new President of the United States, claiming that Brexit paved the way for the Republican candidate’s win.
As Clinton supporters reeled from the result, Palin was recorded at the Trump Rally in New York saying that Britain and America were “going rogue” and “going to take back control.”
“See Great Britain! America! See how we're hookin' up now?” she said.
Meanwhile, Nigel Farage has told LBC Radio that he hopes Trump will offer him a job.
“He will be in need of a proper Eurosceptic ambassador in Brussels for the European Union. I would rather like that job,” he said.
The Daily Mail claims that the outgoing Ukip leader has already booked a flight to the US to meet with Trump.
Though Palin’s attempts to ally the British and American nations in her statements have angered many, the circumstances which have led to the success of both Farage and Trump’s campaigns cannot escape comparison. With many crediting the victory of both to the turnout of voters who felt overlooked and angered by the political establishment.
In light of the result, Trump opposers on both sides of the Atlantic have shown a united front. Many have shared uplifting messages looking for the positives in this uncertain time and others are already rooting for Michelle Obama to run as the Democratic candidate in the 2020 election.
Image: Rex Features