Sarah Palin claims that Britain’s decision to Brexit paved the way for President Trump

Sarah Palin has sparked outrage on the day that Donald Trump has been elected the new President of the United States, claiming that Brexit paved the way for the Republican candidate’s win.

As Clinton supporters reeled from the result, Palin was recorded at the Trump Rally in New York saying that Britain and America were “going rogue” and “going to take back control.”

“See Great Britain! America! See how we're hookin' up now?” she said.