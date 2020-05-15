Sarah Paulson’s response to those endless Adele comparisons is beyond brilliant

Adele recently “broke the internet” when she shared her first Instagram post of the year. Not because people were interested in what she had to say, sadly, but because they were extremely interested in what she looked like.

Or, as it turns out, who she looked like.

That’s right: rumour has it (see what we did there?) that Adele fans think the critically-acclaimed musician looks just like Sarah Paulson. And now the star of American Horror Story has responded to the endless comparisons via an interview with SiriusXM.