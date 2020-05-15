People

Sarah Paulson's response to those endless Adele comparisons is beyond brilliant

Kayleigh Dray
Sarah Paulson attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.

Just when you thought you couldn’t love Sarah Paulson more…

Adele recently “broke the internet” when she shared her first Instagram post of the year. Not because people were interested in what she had to say, sadly, but because they were extremely interested in what she looked like.

Or, as it turns out, who she looked like.

That’s right: rumour has it (see what we did there?) that Adele fans think the critically-acclaimed musician looks just like Sarah Paulson. And now the star of American Horror Story has responded to the endless comparisons via an interview with SiriusXM.

“I was on Twitter and I just happened to be scrolling through and it said Sarah Paulson is trending,” Paulson recalled, when the presenter asked if she’d noticed the comparisons.

“I was like, ‘Wait, what? Did I die? What happened?’”

After a little investigation, Paulson soon realised it was “the Adele thing again” – because, as the actor was quick to point out, this really isn’t the first time followers had claimed the two look similar.

“This has been going on for a while,” she said. “And I’ll take it. But…”

As previously noted by Stylist, Adele’s birthday photo caused many people to conveniently forget the fact that women are worth so much more than the sum of their physical parts. And the Instagram snap was an invitation for them to speculate, scrutinise, and cast judgment on her physical appearance. 

Presumably, this is something that has been weighing on Paulson’s mind, too. And so, without even pausing to think, the actor cleverly redirected everyone’s attention away from her and Adele’s physical similarities.

“What I wish they were comparing was my talent to her talent and saying that mine was as great as hers,” she said.

“Quite honestly, they can’t say that because no one’s talent is as great as hers, which is really irritating.”

Then, with a laugh, Paulson added: “I’ll take looking like her, though. Man, she’s a beauty.

“So, sure. Great. Give it to me. I’ll take it.”

Images: Getty

Kayleigh Dray

Kayleigh Dray is Stylist's digital editor-at-large. Her specialist topics include comic books, films, TV and feminism. On a weekend, you can usually find her drinking copious amounts of tea and playing boardgames with her friends.

