Scarlett Curtis and Grace Campbell join the Stylist Live @ Home line-up on Sunday 15 November to chat mates, mental health and Malteser addiction. Here’s why we can’t get enough of them.
From breaking mental health taboos to smashing the patriarchy, this pair know a thing or two about supporting their fellow sisters and pushing for change. In a year when our world has been turned upside down, we’re all in need of inspiration which is why we can’t wait for Scarlett Curtis and Grace Campbell to share their thoughts on the madness of 2020 and tips on surviving through a pandemic (chocolate aside) at Stylist Live @ Home this year.
It’s fair to say we’ve been head over heels for Curtis since we read her book Feminists Don’t Wear Pink & Other Lies, a collection of feminist essays she curated which includes pieces from Emma Watson and Jameela Jamil. Not only do we love everything she writes, we’re full of admiration for the way she helps to destigmatize the discussion around mental health on social media.
Campbell will be discussing elements of her debut book, Amazing Disgrace: A book About Shame, a part-memoir, part-manifesto that gives us an insight into her hilarious brain and encourages us to own our shame.
Perhaps our favourite fact about these two is that they are two of the co-founders of The Pink Protest, a feminist activist collective that have helped change laws around period poverty and the inclusion of FGM as part of the Children’s Act.
