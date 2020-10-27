Campbell will be discussing elements of her debut book, Amazing Disgrace: A book About Shame, a part-memoir, part-manifesto that gives us an insight into her hilarious brain and encourages us to own our shame.

Perhaps our favourite fact about these two is that they are two of the co-founders of The Pink Protest, a feminist activist collective that have helped change laws around period poverty and the inclusion of FGM as part of the Children’s Act.