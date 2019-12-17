Scarlett Curtis talks anxiety, chronic pain and her greatest love

What is the meaning of life?

Having the freedom to live the life you choose.

What is the difference between right and wrong?

When you’re right you generally don’t have to shout about it as much as you do when you’re wrong.

Where is your happy place?

Anywhere where I’m feeling mentally OK! I could be in LITERAL paradise but if I was feeling anxious or depressed it would no longer be a happy place.

Nature or nurture?

Nurture; from our families, from our friends, from the way the world around us treats us.

Is it more important to be liked or respected?

I’m trying to be less interested in either. Being liked and respected mean nothing until you like and respect yourself. I spent a lot of my life wanting everyone to like me and think I was nice. When I realised I’m not actually that nice, I started to like myself a lot more!

If you could be remembered for one thing what would it be?

Being a good friend and fighting for the rights of women, both in my own life and across the world.