“I kind of became, like, an ingénue,” she told host Bruce Bozzi. “Young girls like that are really objectified, and that’s just a fact, so I think whatever box they’re put into, it sort of sets you on this trajectory for how your life will go. Now, obviously women really are able to choose their own path.”

The Black Widow actor continued: “I was kind of being groomed in a way to be this… what you call this bombshell type of actor. I was playing the other woman and this object of desire and, you know, I suddenly found myself cornered in this place, like, I couldn’t get out of it.

“I think because of that trajectory that I had been sort of launched towards, I really got stuck in this.”

However, she says that she quickly realised that choosing roles centred around her appearance had a short life-span. “I think for that kind of bombshell [role] that burns bright and quick, and then you don’t have much opportunity beyond that, and I just felt like I was burning out so quickly,” Johansson added.