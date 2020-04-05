Selena Gomez says learning more about her bipolar diagnosis “took the fear away”

Gomez then went on to explain how educating herself about bipolar disorder, which affects around 1 in every 100 people, had helped her to overcome the fear she had initially felt in response to the diagnosis.

“When I was younger, I was scared of thunderstorms and my Mum bought me all these books on thunderstorms … she was like ‘the more you educate yourself on this, the more that you’re not going to be afraid’,” the singer explained. “It completely worked. That’s something that helps me big time.”

Gomez isn’t the only celebrity who has spoken out about being diagnosed with bipolar disorder – famous names including Demi Lovato and Mariah Carey have also opened up about what it’s like to live with the mental health condition.