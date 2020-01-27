Selena Gomez's mum taught her to deal with her fears using this simple mantra

But as well as using her experiences to create a positive practice when it comes to checking on her own mental health, such as understanding that she won’t “just magically feel better” and that taking care of mental health is “forever”, she also uses a method her mum taught her as a child to calm her anxiety.

Gomez recalls being scared of extreme weather when she was growing up in Texas, saying: “When I was a kid, I was terrified of thunderstorms; it would freak me out. I was in Texas, so I would assume that thunder and lightning would mean ‘tornado.’

“And so my mom, she would give me these books – and they’re the little thin books for kids to know about ‘What’s rain?’ and ‘What’s this?’ and she just said ‘The more you learn about it and how it works, the less you’re going to be afraid of it.’ I think that took so much work for me,” she continues.

This simple advice of learning about the things you’re scared of and arming yourself with knowledge around something that feels daunting is something that’s helped Gomez into adulthood.